Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $33,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 119,765 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 115,113 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Shares of NTRS opened at $101.20 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

