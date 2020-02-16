Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Twitter worth $36,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Twitter by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Twitter by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Twitter by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,489. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura boosted their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.