Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,698 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Principal Financial Group worth $42,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

