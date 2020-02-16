Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,326 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Service Co. International worth $36,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

