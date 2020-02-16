Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 44,260 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Dover worth $32,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Dover by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 42.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after acquiring an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.