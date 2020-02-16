Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $35,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $952,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,557. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

