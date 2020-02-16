Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,286 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $32,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

