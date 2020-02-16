Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,261 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of NetEase worth $36,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $354.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.37. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $358.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

