Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,309 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of SEI Investments worth $36,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $68.54 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.