Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,354 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $33,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 918.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $102.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

