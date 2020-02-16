Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,801 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Centene worth $37,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $11,648,920. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.