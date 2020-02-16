Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,559 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Signature Bank worth $33,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 18.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

