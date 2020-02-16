Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,104 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $35,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

