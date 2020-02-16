Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,724 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,724 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kroger worth $37,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kroger by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

