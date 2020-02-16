Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 82,595 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $33,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,673,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 695,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 303,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,951 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.44 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

