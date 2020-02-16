Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 83,103 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,613 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 83,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Halliburton worth $35,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.12 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

