Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,761 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Entergy worth $39,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Entergy stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

