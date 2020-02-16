Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,251,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

