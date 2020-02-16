Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,516,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,866 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Procter & Gamble worth $439,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,716,000 after buying an additional 59,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

