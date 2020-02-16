Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

