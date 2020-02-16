Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

