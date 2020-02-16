Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.95 ($18.55).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €12.35 ($14.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.88. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 52-week high of €16.79 ($19.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

