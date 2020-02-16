Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $113.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.73 million to $114.00 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $113.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $471.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.68 million to $473.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $503.55 million, with estimates ranging from $492.45 million to $519.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

