Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $641,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.