PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

PulteGroup stock remained flat at $$46.69 during midday trading on Friday. 1,854,114 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

