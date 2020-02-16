PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after buying an additional 533,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 87,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

