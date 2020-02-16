Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Noble Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 151.76% from the stock’s current price.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.10 on Friday.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

NewRange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that comprises 276 unpatented lode mining claims located in Mineral County, Nevada.

