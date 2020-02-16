Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.37.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,734 shares of company stock worth $414,692. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.