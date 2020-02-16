Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,990,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,627,000 after purchasing an additional 173,702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $112.85 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.