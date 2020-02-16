RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMED. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,682 shares of company stock worth $78,871. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RA Medical Systems by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.69.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. Analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

