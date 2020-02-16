Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RLGT opened at $4.82 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.93 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLGT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 724,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 212,462 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 707,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

