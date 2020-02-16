RealTract Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $153,830.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, RealTract has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $153,830.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

