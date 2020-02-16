Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 446,488 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of O opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.46%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

