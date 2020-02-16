Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Update

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,716,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.37 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Union Gaming Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

