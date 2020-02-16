Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $116.05 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

