Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.39% of Republic Services worth $974,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.43. 1,450,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $100.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

