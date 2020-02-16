ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

NYSE:RMD opened at $176.60 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $176.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,763 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

