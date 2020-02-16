Retirement Network Invests $2.14 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Retirement Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,134.87. 2,606,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The company has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,928.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,817.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.