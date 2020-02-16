Reviewing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Toyota Motor (NASDAQ:TM)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and Toyota Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million 3.24 -$50.76 million ($1.39) -6.73 Toyota Motor $274.48 billion 0.72 $16.95 billion $11.72 11.96

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 4.88% 15.23% 6.86% Toyota Motor 8.09% 12.12% 4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Niu Technologies and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Toyota Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.55%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Toyota Motor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars under the Camry, REIZ, and Avensis names; luxury cars under the Lexus, Avalon, and Crown names; Century limousines; sports cars under the 86, Scion FR-S, RC coupe, and LC names; and sport-utility vehicles under the Sequoia, 4Runner, RAV4, Highlander, FJ Cruiser, and Land Cruiser names. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma and Tundra names; minivans under the Alphard, Vellfire, Noah/Voxy, Esquire, Calya, Estima, Sienta, and Sienna names; large, medium, and small trucks; and large, medium, small, and micro-buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and manufactures and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company engages in the information technology related businesses comprising operation of a Web portal for automobile information known as GAZOO.com. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

