Reviewing Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Textmunication Holdgings (NASDAQ:TXHD)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Textmunication Holdgings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 7.80 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -32.38 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 1.56 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -27.92% -67.45% -16.98% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tenable and Textmunication Holdgings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 3 5 0 2.63 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenable currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Risk and Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, indicating that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenable beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

