Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 467,700 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rewalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rewalk Robotics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Rewalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 192.14% and a negative net margin of 322.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.