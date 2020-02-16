Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 81,862 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Lear worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lear by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 28,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $3,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

NYSE:LEA opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

