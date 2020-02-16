Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 967,789 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

