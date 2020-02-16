Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.50. 1,233,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average of $170.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $151.66 and a one year high of $187.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.