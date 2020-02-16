Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Sonoco Products worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 535,782 shares. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

