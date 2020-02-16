Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of CF Industries worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after acquiring an additional 66,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 86,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,804 shares. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

