Rhumbline Advisers Buys 19,693 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of DXC Technology worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,763,374 shares. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $67.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

