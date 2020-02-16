Rhumbline Advisers Buys 29,878 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of NiSource worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in NiSource by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 123,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

