Rhumbline Advisers Buys 44,609 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,609 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of AES worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.93 on Friday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

