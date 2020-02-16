Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,940 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Eastgroup Properties worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.90. 175,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

